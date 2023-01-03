Share:

RAWALPINDI - The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in taking millions of rupees from people on the pretext of providing them with government jobs. According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the accused identified as Chaudhry Shehbaz minted million of rupees from innocent citizens. The accused used to trap citizens by disguising himself as an official of the Punjab government and used to communicate with senior officers on bogus calls. The accused revealed that he robbed more or less 1,400 men and 500 women by fraud.