Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday while castigating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over issuing a white paper blaming Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) for current economic woes said that white cannot hide their failures and incompetent policies behind economic turmoil.

Addressing a presser via video link, she reminded PTI that from 2013-2018 country’s economic indicators were on an upward trajectory, adding that all CPEC projects were running successfully. She urged Imran Khan to instead issue a White paper on his own performance during the last four years.

She mentioned with concern that PTI is in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since last nine years but could not make a single counter-terrorism under terrorism and today terrorism is sprouting there once again posing a challenge to whole country.

Marriyum lamented that Imran Khan not only compromised on the country’s stance on majthe or fronts like Kashmir issue but also destroyed the economy.

“Imran Khan left the country on the brink of default and the incumbent government through tough decisions is trying to put it the back on path of stability,” she added.

She said while the government is working tirelessly to take the country out of the conundrum Imran Khan put it into, he is here with a white paper to hoodwink the people.