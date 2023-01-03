Share:

ISLAMABAD - Veteran industrialist Meher Kashif Younis, who is also the coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman, has been appointed as Kyrgyzstan Trade house chairman to promote bilateral trade between the two Muslim states. he is also the former senior Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vice President of Gold ring Economic Forum, said a press release issued here on Monday. The Kyrgyzstan Trade house (KTh) was inaugurated by ambassador Kyrgyzstan, Ulanbek Totuiaev in the last week and was attended by top businessmen and leading industrialists representing different sectors. Meher Kashif Younis said all-out efforts would be made to increase the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries and importers and exporters of either side will be fully encouraged to avail all possible opportunities and explore untapped potential with frequent exchange of visits of business communities. he said various products of Kyrgyzstan will be displayed at the KTh to attract the business community and brief them on the scope of expanding the volume of trade. he said Ulanbek Totuiaev, ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, had assured availability of KTh and the Kyrgyzstan embassy for facilitating the Pakistani traders to visit Kyrgyzstan and providing assistance for result-oriented one-on-one and B2B interaction meetings.