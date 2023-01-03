Share:

Pakistan is facing a serious fiscal crunch but on the other hand, Punjab is bent on announcing billions of development packages but there is no allocation in the budget. The continuous session of the Punjab government is using billions of rupees on account of travelling expenses and daily allowances. There is also misuse of government transport and payment of rent. KPK and Punjab government also deployed a huge contingent of police which is casting 40 million daily. The whole expenditure is unlawful. The President and AGP should know of this grave situation. SHAKIR H SHAMIM, Islamabad