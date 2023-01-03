Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the health department to seek help from any international prestigious Psychiatry university for the establishment of Sir Cowasjee Jahangir University Psychiatry and Behavioral Science Hyderabad.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting here at CM House here on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro, Chairman Sindh Mental Authority Dr Karim Khwaja, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, and Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon. The Sindh CM stressed, “Sir CJ institute is over 150 years old and has been a leading institute where patients from other countries used to come for treatment.” Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho briefed the chief minister about the upgradation of the institute as a university. She said that the institute’s hospital and other related departments would be upgraded, and the best faculty members would be inducted. Chairman of Sindh Mental Health Authority Dr Karim Khawaja said that the institute was established over an area of 27 acres which was sufficient space for the university. At this, the CM Sindh said that the old building of the institute happens to be a heritage, therefore it must be preserved and renovated accordingly. Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the P&D and Health department to jointly prepare PC-1 for the university while in the meantime, the charter of the university may be prepared.