NAWABSHAH - National disability and development forum (NDF) in collaboration with USAID, Concern, worldwide and Muajjiz foundation distributed relief goods among 300 flood-affected people in different villages of Union Council Baandhi of Daur Taluka including Yar Muhammad Jamali, Achar Khan Jamali, Bhalay Dino Daahri,Pheri Khan Jamali and other areas.