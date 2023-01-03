Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) have been active to enhance the safety of two-wheelers and sensitizing stakeholders about the proper use of rear mirrors and helmets. Talking to APP here on Monday, spokesman of NHMP Asad Shabbir said that two-wheelers were violating the rules on highways causing loss of property and lives. To address this issue a letter was written to the engineering board for sensitizing the motorcycle manufacturers regarding the adoption of security measurements as per law, he informed. He said NHMP gave safety briefings to the motorcyclists about the importance of helmets and gave away complimentary helmets. Asad said a vigorous campaign #nomore was launched as per the directions of the Inspector General of NHMP Khalid Mahmood, in order to create awareness among two-wheeler riders about the traffic rules.