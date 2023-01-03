Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Security Committee (NSC), while taking serious notice of the economic health of the country, has linked the national sovereignty and security to national economy and resolved that people centric economic policies with trickle down effects to common people will remain priority. “The forum has underscored that comprehensive national security revolves around economic security and that sovereignty and dignity come under stress without self-sufficiency and economic independence,” said a press note released by the PM Office after the NSC meeting held here yesterday with Prime Minister in the chair. The meeting was attended by relevant Federal Cabinet members, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, and heads of intelligence services. The meeting undertook a comprehensive view of the ongoing economic situation vis- à-vis challenges being faced by the common people of Pakistan, particularly the lower and middle-income classes. The committee was also apprised on the security situation of the country with particular focus on recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In order to strengthen the economy, the committee agreed on undertaking concrete steps including imports rationalization as well as preventing illegal currency outflows and hawala business. Emphasis will be especially made to improve agricultural output and manufacturing sector to ensure food security, imports substitution and employment, it said. It was also agreed to involve all stakeholders for consensus to realise effective and fast track economic recovery and road map. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the forum about the economic stability roadmap of the government including the status of discussions with international financial institutions, exploring other financial avenues based on mutual interests as well as relief measures for common people. About the terrorism and militancy in the country, the NSC reiterated its resolve to show zero tolerance for terrorism and reaffirmed its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence. “This will be dealt with the full force of the state. Pakistan’s security is uncompromisable and the full writ of the state will be maintained on every inch of Pakistan’s territory” the statement said. During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the war against terrorism will be led by federal and provincial governments as per National Action Plan in accordance with the National Internal Security Policy with people centric socio-economic development as priority while Armed Forces will provide resolute deterrence and secure conducive and enabling environment. The meeting decided that provincial Apex Committees are being revived in full earnest and LEAs especially CTDs will be brought up to the required fighting standards with requisite capabilities. The forum made it clear that no country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people. While taking into account the efforts for mitigating the challenges of 33 million flood affectees, the NSC meeting resolved to mobilize all resources for their rehabilitation and reconstruction in coordination with the provincial governments and multilateral financial institutions. Forum also appreciated the ongoing relief efforts led by the Prime Minister and federating units.