LAHORE - National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) has successfully replaced the 2nd 160 MVA Auto Transformer with 250 MVA Auto transformer at 220 kV Vehari Grid Station, under the plan to enhance transmission capacity of the system. The NTDC spokesman said that with the energization of transformer, the planned augmentation works both at 500 kV Grid Station Multan and 220 kV grid Station have been completed. Under the plan, Three 160 MVA Auto Transformers were replaced with 250 MVA Auto Transformers and Two Transformers of the same capacity have been replaced with 250 MVA Auto transformers at 220 kV grid station Vehari. The NTDC spokesman said that a comprehensive plan for phase-wise removal of system constraints is in the implementation phase to overcome overloading of the system before summer.