ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has noted that NTDC had submitted a misunderstood investment plan, while the provinces have also expressed serious reservation over ignoring their key projects under the three year investment plan of NTDC which pleaded the power regulator to allow Rs369.222 billion for Multi Year Tariff (MYT). In a public hearing conducted by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to consider the claimed investment of Rs369.222 billion of NTDC for MYT control period, the regulator has noted that that NTDC had submitted a misunderstood investment plan to it. It also sought the clarification regarding the shifting from annual tariff mechanism to multi-year tariff mechanism. NTDC said that DISCOs had also shifted to multi-year tariff and, therefore, they were also going to move to multi-year tariff. During the hearing, Sindh had demanded that interconnection lines in province should be handed over to an entity of Sindh STDC. It also said that NTDC had training programme in investment plan and employees of STDC should also be made part of this programme for capacity building. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province had said that its several projects were included in Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plant (IGCEP), but it said that those projects had been ignored in NTDC investment plan. Balochistan had raised reservations over the MYT plan as the province had asked for transmission line for connection 300MW Gwadar Plant. Similarly, Punjab has asked that industrial and commercial growth be catered by NTDC and foreign funded projects should be handed over to province to complete from its own resources. The NTDC pays commitment charges on foreign loans due to delay in projects completion. Punjab province had also demanded that NTDC should sure commitment charges they pay to the foreign lenders. During the hearing, it was noted that petitioner must provide the project wise rationale against requested investment and techno commercial benefits to be achieved through proposed investment in terms of constraints removal, additional energy available for wheeling, reliability and continuity of supply, reduction in transmission losses, etc. During the hearing, it was also noted the cost overrun of around Rs65 billion in 19 projects. The question was raised that it was justified and was asked NTDC to explain the reasons for cost overrun in each project and steps taken to avoid financial loss due to cost overrun to public exchequer. The NTDC had also claimed cost of Rs582 million for HR improvement and capacity building. NTDC was asked to provide the region wise allocation of HR cost and future employment plan of staff especially in Hyderabad, Quetta and Multan to improve performance of NTDC. Whether the request of NTDC to allow T&T losses provisionally on actual basis until the outcome of the independent consultant study is justified? NTDC was also required to apprise timelines for completion of such studies by third party consultant. NTDC was also asked to explain what steps it had taken to bifurcate nonessential load of grid stations from essential grid auxiliaries. The power regulator also raised question of any mechanism agreed with DISCOs for use of electricity as auxiliary consumption such as colony/residential use, air-conditioning, lighting load at grid stations, etc. It also raised another question of whether the interconnection for evacuating power from 600 kV HVDC line at Lahore end and Matiari end are complete as per original scope? Was NTDC not asked to provide firm timelines and reason for delay as HVDC line has already been operationalised in 2021 and operated partially/underutilised? During the public hearing, power regulator asked the NTDC whether it had taken provinces on board or not. It was informed that NTDC had not shared it earlier with the provinces energy departments. NEPRA had directed NTDC to share with all provincial departments. NEPRA has asked the NTDC to submit the fair investment plant in which small provinces like Balochistan should not be ignored. It also directed the NTDC to address the concerns of the provinces regarding the investment plan. It was informed that online virtual meetings were held with provincial energy departments who had submitted their comments. NEPRA had also raised question whether investment figures were based on old plan or NTDC had revised them. NTDC representative told that revision in investment figures were made based on old plans. If you don’t improve exercise of coordination with provinces your projects may be delayed, NEPRA chairman said. He also directed the NTDC to hold at least mid-term consultation with the provinces every year regarding projects. The regulator sought the timeline regarding the completion of the projects under investment plan. It said that tariff would also be linked with investment and, therefore, NTDC would have to give timeline regarding the projects. It also asked the NTDC to update the power regulator on monthly or quarterly basis regarding investment in power projects.