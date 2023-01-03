Share:

P&D Board has released the report of last 6 months related to ongoing budget of Punjab government to various districts of Punjab province. A total of Rs. 574 billion development funds have been approved at provincial level in last 6 months, out of which Rs. 467 billion has been released, while Rs. 248.63 billion has been spent on various development projects.

In addition, funds of Rs.186.72 billion have been approved by P&D for South Punjab, and Rs. 76.34 billion have been spent on various development projects. In the same way, in providing funds to various districts, Lahore is first with 49 billion 6 crore rupees, Multan is second with 31 billion 31 crore rupees, Faisalabad is third with 29 billion 65 crore rupees, Gujarat is fourth with 28 billion 13 crore rupees, while Rawalpindi is at the fifth place with 15 billion 76 crore rupees.

Chairman P&D Board has expressed satisfaction over the utilisation of ongoing development funds. He said that to ensure quality work and proper utilization of public funds, a strong quality control mechanism should be made by the administrative departments to implement the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab so that the vision of the CM Punjab can be achieved.