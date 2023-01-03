Share:

KARACHI - With brilliant last session, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback in the second Test as New Zealand finished the day 309-6 despite making a brilliant start. At one stage, the Kiwis were all set to post a mammoth total as they dominated the first two sessions of the day, scoring 226 with only a wicket down. But thanks to Pakistani bowlers especially spinner Agha Salman, New Zealand lost quick five wickets for 45 runs to slip from 234-1 to 279-6. Pakistani bowlers made an excellent come back in the game taking five wickets for 83 runs in the last session with Agha Salman picking up three of them and Naseem shah and Abrar Ahmed taking a wicket each. Agha Salman proved to be a surprising package for the visitors as he finished the day as a pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets for 55 runs. Devon Conway (112) was the first batter to depart in the last session after scoring a century as Agha Salman broke 100-run partnership between him and Kane Williamson at 234. Naseem Shah then dismissed Kane Williamson (36) who was caught behind by Sarfaraz Ahmed, leaving New Zealand at 240-3. Daryl Mitchell’s (3) stay at the wicket also lasted for short period as he was clean bowled by Agha Salman. The Black Caps were 255-4 when Tom Blundell joined Henry Nicholls and the duo tried to settle the things for the team, playing ten overs for 23 runs partnership. Henry Nicholls (26) and Michael Bracewell (0) were dismissed by Agha Salman and Abrar Ahmed respectively within a span of four deliveries. With 279-6 on the scoreboard, Tom Blundell and Ish Sodhi survived the day with no more damage, facing 63 deliveries for unbeaten 30-run partnership. Earlier, first two sessions were entirely dominated by the Balck Caps as Devon Conway became the first centurion of 2023, scoring an elegant 122, his fourth century in the 12th match. Conway along with Tom Latham (71) provided brilliant start to the visitors with 134-run first wicket partnership. New Zealand, who won the toss and decided to bat first, made one change to their side that featured in the drawn first Test, replacing Neil Wagner with Matt Henry. Pakistan made two changes, replacing Noman Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jnr with Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali, respectively.