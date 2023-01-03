Share:

In reaction to the Soviet Union’s invasion of Af ghanistan in 1980, US President Jimmy Carter ended the détente with the USSR and the Sen-- ate was asked to postpone action regarding SALT II nuclear weapons treaty. This marked a strong transition from the friendly policy that the two countries adopted with one another had completely been scrapped. Carter feared that the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, which involved at least 30,000 combat troops and an established puppet government, would threaten the stability of the region and threaten the US’ position of power. There were more fears that the USSR would also gain control over much of the world’s oil supplies and this was a serious threat that had to be neutralised.