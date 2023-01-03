Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced the final schedule of InterDepartmental National Basketball Championship starting from January 25 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. According PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, all the arrangements have been completed for the successful five-day championship to be held under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA). “Defending champion Army, POF, Railways and Navy will join group A in the tournament while PAF, Wapda, Police will make Group B.” Ouj-e-Zahoor said the inaugural match will be played between Army and Navy. He said the semifinals will be played on Jan 28 and final on Jan 29