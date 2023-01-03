Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Bait ul Mal, on Monday, launched Orphans and Widows Support Program aimed at grant of monthly financial assistance to orphan girls for their education. Phase I of the Orphans and Widows Support Programme (OWSP) was launched here at Art Council of Pakistan Karachi in a ceremony attended by Central President PPP women Wing and Member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpur, Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mall Amir Fida Paracha and Senator Waqar Mehdi. Chairperson National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production Shahida Rehmani, Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Members Sindh Assembly Sadia Javiad, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Suhail Anwer Sial and others were also present at the occasion. Faryal Talpur, speaking at the ceremony appreciated efforts of PBM for assistance of deserving and destitute persons and said that first ever social protection initiative for orphan girls, OWSP, would encourage the women who wished to educate their girls.