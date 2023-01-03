Share:

PESHAWAR - Two-day Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Youth Talent Hunt Programme Girls’ Hockey Training and Coaching Camp got underway at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex’s AstroTurf in Charsadda District. A total of 125 selected girl players from Hazara, Malakand, Mardan, Bannu and Peshawar divisions attended the camp, which was observed by Adviser to PM on Sports, Youth, Culture, and Political Affairs for KP Engr Amir Muqam, Directorate General Sports HEC and Directorate Sports Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University. The camp was formally launched by Additional Deputy Commissioner Hamza Zahoor in the presence of hockey coaches, trainers and other dignitaries. The best players have been chosen to represent their respective regions in the KP Hockey League, while one squad of 18 girls has been chosen from among the 125 players to compete in the National League to be held this month at National Hockey Stadium Karachi.