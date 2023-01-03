Share:

KARACHI - Leadership of allies in the PML-N-led federal government are scheduled to meet today here in order to discuss Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s reservations over the delimitation of constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad. On Sunday last, the MQM-P had threatened to quit the PMl-N-led federal coalition government citing its disagreement with the PPP on the delimitation of constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad. “Our party will quit the coalition government if the local bodies elections are held without carrying out fresh delimitations of the constituencies,” warned senior MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said while addressing a press conference here. According to Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, a meeting, to be attended by leaders from coalition parties with former president Asif Ali Zardari in the chair, will take place today to take up the MQM-P reservations on local government delimitation of constituencies. Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan, Khalid Magsi, and Asad Mahmood will participate in the huddle. The MQM-P side will be led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The delegation will likely to visit MQMP’s office in Bahadurabad. While speaking to the media at the Sehwan airport, CM Murad Ali Shah said that MQM-P has its viewpoint regarding constituencies which has been shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “It is up to the ECP to take a decision in this regard. We will act accordingly.” About Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori’s statements, the chief minister said he hasn’t heard their comments. “Today, there is a meeting chaired by Asif Zardari and all our allies including federal minister Ayaz Sadiq and others will attend.”