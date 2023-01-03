Share:

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin claimed on Tuesday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was trying to artificially control the rupee value.

Speaking of the economic situation during the PTI-led government, Mr Tarin said, "We were witnessing growth by getting dollars. When we headed to Saudi Arabia, former premier Imran Khan hesitated to ask the KSA for money.

Going back to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Tarin said, "Imran was concerned about the situation of daily wagers, if a complete lockdown in the country could have been imposed."

Expressing satisfaction with the IMF programme during his tenure, Mr Tarin said, "When we deal with the IMF in a good way politically, the IMF does not give us a tough time."

Commending his party chairman, Mr. Tarin said, "Imran never begs from anybody."