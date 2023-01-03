Share:

Rawalpindi - City Police Officer (CPO) Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has suspended a police official for receiving illegal gratification from an accused in murder and kidnapping case, informed sources Monday. The city police chief also issued a charge sheet to the accused police officer identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Nazar Muhammad besides holding departmental inquiry against him, they said. According to sources, the CPO received information that Incharge Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) SI Nazar Muhammad had contracted a deal with the notorious accused involved in a case number 1268/2022 registered under sections 365/302/34/201/148/149/109 of PPC and 7 Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) to give relief and protection during investigation. Meanwhile, Rawat police have booked as many as 30 persons involved in storming into Pikhwal village and resorting to intense firing over a land dispute, sources said. The case was registered on complaint of Muhammad Zeeshan Qadeer; however, no arrest was made. Meanwhile, the nominated accused identified as Saad Ullah Khan, Saif Ullah and Saaed Ullah had obtained pre-arrest bails from a court of law. On the other hand, a motorcyclist suffered cut on throat after a stray twine fell on him at Rawal Road, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman. The injured man was rushed to hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Muhammad Waheed, aged 50