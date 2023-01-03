Share:

ISLAMABAD - The polling on upper house of the Parliament’s seat, after the resignation of Faisal Vawda, will be held in the last week of January. The polling will be held in Sindh Assembly building, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). According to the schedule, the polling on vacant Senate seat will be held on January 25 from 9:00 am to 4 pm. The public notice for inviting nomination papers by the candidates would be issued on January 4. The nomination papers could be filed from January 5 to January 7, while names of nominated candidates would be published on January 9. The electoral watchdog has also fixed January 12 as the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers. January 14 is fixed for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers.