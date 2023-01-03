Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to party members for not attending the PPP Central Punjab’s executive and council sessions.

Sources said that PPP Central Punjab acting president Rana Farooq would issue the notices as only 20 of the 82 members had attended the sessions. The notices’ copy would be dispatched to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

25 members will be issued notices and anyone who remained absent without informing would also be served.