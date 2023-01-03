Share:

KARACHI - Ms Naz Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary and PPP Member National Assembly from Karachi on Monday reiterated to take up the pending issue of the Combined Effluent Treatment Plant and of dedicated water line from Hub Dam to SITE industrial area.

Ms Baloch affirmed her continued support for the betterment of Karachi, particularly for the industrial area of SITE, which is the oldest and largest industrial zone of the county inaugurated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said a release. She was addressing members of SITE Association of Industry at the Association’s office. DC Keamari Mukhtiar Ali Abro, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from SITE Limited and SEPA, President SITE Association of Industry, Riaz Uddin, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, SVP Abdul Kadir Bilwani, VP Muhammad Hussain Moosani, former presidents M. Jawed Bilwani, Abdul Hadi and Abdul Rasheed, Chairman of Environment Committee Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi were also present in the meeting. Matters related to losses due to floods, the impact of climate change and efforts for mitigation and adaptation, waste management, and plantation drive came under discussion. Ms. Naz Baloch said that burning of solid waste badly effects the environment and that timely lifting of solid waste should be ensured by the responsible Government departments/ agencies.

President SITE Association of Industry, Riaz Uddin mentioned the measures collaborated in Sindh Climate Change Policy which were discouraging the conversion of land use --- designing adequate procedures to control organic and inorganic pollution ----- devising strategies for infrastructure strengthening--- making the existing waste treatment schemes more effective and functional---- new schemes to be installed on a need basis as well as protect and restore water-related ecosystem.

Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh said that industrialists were willing to plant trees outside their factories. For this, first lifting of solid waste and cleaning of area is required. He suggested making a list of sources generating pollution and added that the solid waste lifted from the area doesn’t reach landfill sites. Former President SITE Jawed Bilwani drew attention of the MNA toward Lyari River where many people lose their lives every year and tree plantation was not allowed there in the past.

Ms Naz Baloch said that a party had been planned for cleaning of entire Lyari river. M Jawed Bilwani mentioned that 90% of budget of the SITE Limited went to salaries of its employees, thereby leaving very little amount for cleaning, solid waste lifting and greenery of the area.