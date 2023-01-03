Share:

CALIFORNIA - Prince Harry has said “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back” in an interview ahead of the release of his book Spare. He also says “they’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” although it is not clear who he is referring to. He made the comments during a sit down with ITV’s Tom Bradby and has also given an interview to US broadcaster CBS. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment. Both interviews will be broadcast on 8 January, two days before the autobiography is published. Speaking to CBS 60 Minutes journalist Anderson Cooper in a chat the broadcaster described as “explosive”, Prince Harry claims he was “betrayed” with “briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife”. He said: “The family motto is ‘never complain, never explain’, but it’s just a motto. “They will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. “But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. “So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘we can’t put a statement out to protect you’, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.” ITV said its interview will cover Prince Harry’s personal relationships and “never-before-heard details” surrounding the death of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Filmed in California where the Sussexes live, the ITV sit down will also see Harry refer to “the leaking and the planting” of stories, before adding: “I want a family, not an institution”. “They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains,” he adds. Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, which is anticipated to give details about disagreements with his brother the Prince William, will be released on 10 January. Publisher Penguin Random House calls it “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”.