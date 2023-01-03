Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister of Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stated that the constituent parties of the pakistan Democratic Movement (pDM) have failed terribly in undermining the popularity and public trust of the pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The imported rulers have done everything possible to undermine the pTI’s political standing. however, the outcomes of the country’s by-elections have demonstrated that the public has fully rejected the conglomeration of corrupt rulers forced on the country. pakistanis have made it plain that the pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is the single representative party of pakistanis. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan stated in a statement issued today from the Chief Minister’s secretariat that the administration, which came into existence in april last year under the regime change scheme, has withheld allocated money from Khyber pakhtunkhwa to hinder the development process. To create financial restraints for the provincial government and disrupt the continuing development process, the existing federal government withheld the share of net hydel earnings and the National Finance Commission award. similarly, the current and development money for the newly amalgamated districts, as well as the cash announced for flood relief, has been languishing for a long time. Criticizing the federal government, he stated that the federal cabinet has driven the country to the brink of insolvency owing to faulty financial policies. The country’s record inflation has harmed ordinary individuals. according to the Chief Minister, the province administration of pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has gone above and beyond its capabilities for public welfare, and development projects have been begun in every field in response to popular demands. he said that sehat Card, education Card, Kissan Card, and other public benefit programmes had been introduced. The Chief Minister noted that the current provincial administration is also taking initiatives to promote Islamic principles, such as incorporating Quranic teachings into academic curricula, solarizing Masajid, providing honoraria to prayer leaders, and increasing Khateeb pay, among other things. Concerning cultural preservation, the Chief Minister stated that the province government has formed the Khyber pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism authority to conserve and promote Khyber pakhtunkhwa’s culture and legacy. according to Mahmood Khan, the pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would sweep the polls in the 2019 general elections not just in Khyber pakhtunkhwa, but throughout the country, due to the performance of the provincial administration and popular trust.