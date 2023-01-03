Share:

Punjab government on Tuesday rejected federal government’s decision to close markets at 8:30pm and wedding halls at 10pm.

Provincial minister Aslam Iqbal said the matter would be raised in the federal cabinet adding the federal government must have moved the proposal to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) before enforcing it. “The economy is already in doldrums”, he added.

He said we rejected imported government’s decision as it was taken in haste. “All stakeholders will be taken onboard regarding the decision”, he added.

Earlier, the federal government had announced to close markets and wedding halls early in the night in a bid to conserve energy ultimately saving the country Rs.62 billion.

The government also decided to impose ban on manufaturing of incandescent bulbs from Feb 1, 2023, he said, adding that additional taxes would be imposed to discourge their import.

The minister went on to say that all government buildings and offices, including courts, would be shifted to efficient energy under the conversation plan.

Mr Asif also announced the production of inefficient electric would be halted by July 1 as they counsum extra power.