Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence based operation in Korangi area arrested two alleged accused involved in street crimes, drug peddling and recovered pistols, mobile phones and motorcycle from their possession. According to a news release on Monday, arrested were identified as Abid Ali alias Polly and Amir. During initial interrogation arrested accused confessed their involvement in number of street crimes and drug peddling in the city. Accused Abid alias Polly had been arrested earlier also and had been to jail. Raids were being carried out to apprehend their other accomplices. Rangers recovered two 30 bore pistols, five rounds, motorcycle and mobile phones from their possession. Arrested accused along with recovered arms, ammunition and others were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.