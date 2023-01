Share:

Renowned Pakistani anchor Mishal Bukhari on Tuesday, passed away at 38 due to cancer.

Taking to Twitter, Journalist Rai Shah Nawaz informed that, it was heart-wrenching news that Mishal Bukhari passed away.

It is pertinent to mention that Mishal Bukhari was among the senior and veteran journalists of Pakistan, and she was an exceptional news anchor as well as a TV show host.

She was born on July 8th 1984 in Karachi and started her career as an anchorperson for a private news channel.