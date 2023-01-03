Share:

KHYBER - In the previous three years, Rescue 1122 claims to have dealt with 6,284 various sorts of crises across Khyber, according to a report issued here on Monday. According to a report released by the emergency officer of the Khyber Rescue Department, Syed Shoaib Mansoor, the control room got 0.563 million calls, of which 0.556 were needless and fraudulent calls. According to the report, the department handled 3,823 medical crises, including the timely provision of medical help to patients suffering from heart attacks, high blood pressure, paralysis, and other conditions, and transporting them to the nearest health centre for suitable treatment. Throughout the district, 991 traffic accidents were reported, with Rescue 1122, Khyber assisting the injured and transporting them to hospitals. Similarly, Rescue 1122 personnel responded to 241 distinct fire eruption situations and offered much-needed assistance. During 229 quarrels and firings, medical and other aid was provided. Similarly, rescuers assisted 389 Covid-19 patients in addition to dealing with victims of 14 explosive occurrences. They reacted to 33 drowning cases and 25 other miscellaneous situations throughout the district. In the previous three years, 6,111 patients received first assistance, 173 of them were confirmed dead, while the remainder were sent to various health clinics. Khyber Rescue 1122 transported 3,786 patients to different city hospitals after beginning a referral service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2021.