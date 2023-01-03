Share:

ATTOCK - Rescue 1122 Attock annual performance meeting for 2022 was held with the District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ali Hussain in the chair, the other day. The DEO said that Rescue 1122 Attock received 172377 calls in the year 2022, of which 26483 were emergency calls. Out of which 26302 victims were provided rescue services, of which 2855 were road traffic accidents, 19060 were medical emergencies, 581 were fire incidents. 278 quarrels and violence, 33 drowning incidents, 3 building collapse incidents and 2907 miscellaneous emergency calls were received. He maintained that apart from this, due to non-availability of treatment facilities at the district level, doctors referred 3695 patients who were transferred free of charge and safely to various hospitals in Rawalpindi through Patient Transfer Service of Rescue 1122 Attock. He appreciated round-the-clock hard work and efforts of the rescuers and officers on the professional performance of Rescue 1122 for providing international standard rescue services to the public on time.