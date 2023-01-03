Share:

The roof of a home in northwestern Pakistan caved in early Wednesday killing six children and leaving six other family members injured.

A rescue official said the incident occurred near Eidgah mosque in Khar area of the district. They said people trapped under the rubble had been rescued.

The injured persons, including women and children, and bodies have been shifted to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Khar.

Last week, three people died while several others suffered injuries when a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Pabbi Tehsil’s Wapda Colony.

A spokesperson for the Rescue department said the cylinder exploded owing to gas leakage. A roof of one of the rooms caved in as a result of which three members of a family were buried alive.

On hearing the blast, some neighbours rushed to the site and called rescue teams who pulled the dead bodies out of the rubble and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.