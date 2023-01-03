Share:

The turn of the year saw Pakistan and India continue the yearly tradition of swapping prisoner lists and informa tion on critical nuclear installations. This has been donesince 1992 as part of a treaty signed in 1988, the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities and the 2008 agreement to grant consular access to prisoners on both sides. This was the 30th exchange of these lists when contact in other spheres has remained minimal otherwise. This is exactly why it is important to continue this practice, especially when all other avenues of conversation and engagement remain closed. In the case of nuclear installations, it is important to share this information to avoid hitting these sites and allowing for a nuclear catastrophe to occur in the event of a conflict. As responsible nuclear states, this is the least India and Pakistan can do. But the issue of prisoner lists is a little more complicated. The fishermen caught in the sea and civilians caught on the frontier are unfortunate casualties in the state of perpetual conflict that India and Pakistan have been involved in. The territorial infringement that leads to these arrests is accidental more often than not and results in decades spent in prisons in the wrong country. With over 700 Indians in Pakistani prisons and almost 500 the other way, it is important to try and provide relief wherever possible. Unfortunately, however, the lack of any productive discussions in other areas also means that the plight of prisoners gets ignored as a result. The exchange of lists is perhaps the absolute bare minimum of ties that both countries have to maintain as neighbouring states. It is hoped that the situation changes and there is room for more discussion and cooperation between India and Pakistan in the future.