Plastic bags are one of the big gest environmental risks asthey are hard and expensive to recycle. Yet, they are a part of our life despite, their use being banned for several years. In the meantime, the harmful chemical released from plastic bags turns into toxic particles that pollute the environment, air, soil, and ground. The government should take strict action against this or try to replace plastic bags with eco-friendly content such as paper and jute bags. HADIA EMAN, Lahore.