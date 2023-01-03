Share:

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has summoned DG Customs Intelligence tomorrow (Wednesday) in a case related to a non-custom paid vehicle.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa while hearing a case pertaining to a non-custom paid vehicle, asked why the customs official appear before the court without proper preparations.

The vehicle is custom clear or not, nobody knows, he remarked.

The SC judge also asked how non-custom paid vehicles are entering Pakistan. “Is someone bringing non-custom paid vehicles by placing them in pockets.”

To, this the customs lawyers said, the department will comply with the orders of the Supreme Court. The SC bench later adjourned the hearing of the case by summoning DG Customs Intelligence tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistan Customs officials deputed at Jinnah International airport Karachi foiled the smuggling of cellular phones worth millions of rupees.

According to a spokesman for Customs, officials deployed at the International Departure were busy checking passengers coming from a foreign origin.

During the process, the staff screened a suspicious passenger, who landed at the Karachi airport from Dubai.