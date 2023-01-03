Share:

LAHORE - The Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar Monday said that New Year 2023 needs to be celebrated as the year of women’s rights and self-reliance so that women can contribute to the economic development and national prosperity by improving their health. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar on the topic of Women’s Health and Self-Reliance at Lahore General Hospital, in which Prof Faheem Afzal, Dr Misbah Javed, Dr Laila Shafiq, Dr Mehwish Ilyas and Dr Rizwana Tariq also expressed their views. Dr. Muhammad Safdar and Dr. Abdul Aziz were also present in the seminar along with young doctors. Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that normally women in the society hesitate to express anyone about their health issues especially gynecological diseases, which creates complications for them. He said that there is a dire need to create self-confidence in every woman regarding gynecological issues so that they can get timely medical advice from doctors and treatment as well.