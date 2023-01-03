Share:

ISLAMABAD - While requesting the issuance of summons of the Chief Executive Officer K-Electric the Senate Standing Committee on Power has recommended Energy Ministry to conduct an inquiry against the company through FIA and NAB. The K-Electric has once again failed to furnish the details of the investment of Rs475 billion, since its privatisation, to the Standing Committee on Power that met under the chairmanship of Senator Saifullah Abro. The Committee recommended the Power Division to write a letter to FIA and NAB for conducting an investigation against KE. The committee discussed various issues of the K-Electric. At the outset of the meeting, the committee expressed its displeasure at the non-participation of the Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO, K-Electric in the committee meeting. The chairman committee said that in the previous meeting, the CEO K-Electric was instructed to attend and brief to the committee. “The committee will not tolerate such hooliganism, he said. The committee noted that CEO K-Electric failed to attend around 17 meetings of the committee. Abro further said that he will use the option of summoning the CEO through the police. After mutual consensus of the committee, it wrote a letter to Chairman Senate with the request to issue the summon notice to CEO, K-Electric. The committee also raised the issue of the absence of the Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) from the meeting. The committee wrote a letter to Chairman Senate regarding the continuous absence of the Federal Minister for Power from the committee meeting. The committee observed that privilege of the committee was undermined when the Federal Minister did not come despite being called several times. The Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of K-Electric, Saadia Dada, was representing the CEO and repeatedly said that she was ready to answer all the questions, however the committee believed that a person from the marketing is not eligible to give briefing regarding the development plans & investments made by K-Electric since 2006 till date. Chairman committee’s questioned the Chief Marketing & Communications officer of KE about the definition of engineering, however she said that she was not an engineer, but from marketing. The committee also raised question on the details of K-Electric contract and circular debt which has not been resolved as yet. Senator Fida Muhammad said that K-Electric’s contract with the National Grid expired in 2015, and eight years have been gone but the contract was unable to be renewed, to which the ministry had no concrete answer. The committee members restrained the K-Electric to give briefing in the absence of the CEO, K-Electric however the Chairman Committee gave chance to the chief marketing officer and inquired the K-Electric on investment of Rs475 billion of various projects which the official failed to answer. The committee also called for a briefing on the problems of Karachi’s electricity consumers. The Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, K-Electric said that K-Electric’s presentation includes details of the annual investment and even in the years when losses occurred, the institution continued to invest. The Committee gave directive to implement the deployment of 20% Engineers to the all DISCOs and recommendation to IESCO, LESCO PESCO to implement the policy by the last week of January.