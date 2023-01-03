Share:

RAWALPINDI - police have arrested six drug dealers and liquor suppliers and recovered more than 03 kg of drugs from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman. according to the details, waris Khan police arrested Zubair and recovered more than 02 kg of drugs from his possession. similarly, Bani police held a person namely Furqan, and recovered 1.3 kg of drugs from his custody. while rata amaral police arrested waqas and recovered 06 litres of liquor from his possession. r.a Bazaar police arrested two drug dealers habib ur rehman and hamza and recovered 15 litres of liquor from their possession. Following the operation, race Course police arrested shahzeb and recovered 10 litres of liquor from his possession. police have registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.