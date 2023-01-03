Share:

HYDERABAD - A five-day training programme for security staff of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam started on Monday with the objective to make the security system of the university more effective. According to the university spokesman, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri and DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah attended the opening ceremony as chief guests. The training programme has been initiated by the Directorate of Advancement and Financial Assistance in collaboration with Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers, on the directives of the vice chancellor.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the training programme, Dr Fateh Marri said that the staff of the varsity must be trained keeping in view the current situation of law and order. He said that the university and its research departments were conducting research on different types of crops which involved years of hard work and technology. This research would have many positive effects on the economy and food security. “Therefore, the protection of such research is also the responsibility of the security personnel”, he said.

The vice chancellor requested the DIG Hyderabad to enhance the police personnel deployed, according to requirements of the university. “There is also a need for the deployment of lady police for the girl’s hostel”, he said. Pir Muhammad Shah, while appreciating the well-equipped security staff, said that other institutions should also train their security staff while considering the current law and order situation. Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar said that the security staff would be trained for emergencies, firefighting, rescuing people, and detecting and defusing bombs. The DSR Pakistan Rangers Abdul Sattar Cheema said that besides mobilizing the staff, the experts would train the varsity’s security staff with modern security methods. Director of Campus Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani briefed the participants about existing security staff, facilities and importance of security staff training.