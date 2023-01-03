Share:

PESHAWAR - Afiniti Software Solutions (Pvt) Ltd. and the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organise internships, expos, guest lectures, and scholarships for UET Peshawar students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, VC of UET Peshawar, praised the initiative and emphasised the importance of expanding the scope from internships to specialised jobs for postgraduate students whose research is focused on using Artificial Intelligence to find solutions in computer software engineering and related fields. According to him, UET Peshawar is the first public sector engineering institution with five laboratories/excellence centres in data science, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cyber security. He stated that such engagement with Afiniti will result in job creation as well as advancements in AI and computer software engineering research.