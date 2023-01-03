Share:

MULTAN - Ulema demanded of the Federal and Provincial governments to observe “Khulfa-e-Rashideen Days” at official level. Nazim Wifaq ul Madarass Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhary, Provincial Nazim Jamat-e-Ahl Sunnat Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Pesident Mili Yakjehti Council along with other Ulema while addressing a press conference stated that Punjab assembly had approved observing Khulfa-e- Rasheen Days at official level when Perveze Elahi was speaker of the assembly. They demanded of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Ministers of all provinces to announce holidays on these days. They also added that Ulema would also arrange ceremonies to highlight different aspects of the lives of Hazrat Abu Bakar Siddique. Hazrat Abu Bakar Day will be marked on January 15, they remarked.

100 PC TARGET OF DOOR-TODOOR CLEANLINESS TO BE ACHIEVED: CEO MWMC

Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti said that 100 percent target of door-to-door cleanliness would be achieved at any cost. Assuming charge of the office here on Monday, he said that it was a great honour to serve the city of Saints and added that the cleanliness of the city was a big challenge but he would achieve it. He said that the cleanliness of the city was a top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that the company would adopt modern sanitation requirements and improve infrastructure to meet the challenges. He expressed his regret for not increasing manpower and the number of machinery for the last nine years. He said that the company would ultimately increase the waste collection from the city by improving manpower and machinery. He was also briefed about the machinery, human resources, workshop, parking yards, landfill site, temporary storage points, helpline 1139, and complaint portals.

BISE ISSUES INTERMEDIATE ANNUAL EXAM FEE SCHEDULE

The annual examination of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination under BISE will commence on May 20 this year. A handout of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary School Examination (BISE) issued here on Monday said the decision has been taken by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC). Students may submit forms with a single fee from February 2 to March 7, 2023, with a double fee by March 16, and with a triple fee by March 22, it added. Candidates may submit their forms with a triple fee and Rs 500 daily fine 10 days before the beginning of the examination, it concluded.

ONE DIES, FOUR FAINT BY DRINKING TOXIC TEA

A woman died while four others of the family fainted after drinking toxic tea in Jeevay Wala basti, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a 35-year old woman named Rukkiya died on the spot while four other family members started vomiting after drinking toxic tea.

The fainted were then shifted to nearby hospital.