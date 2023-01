Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi said on Monday the party would stand beside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in every situation.

While mentioning Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with a report on FIA’s investigation against him on Twitter, he condescendingly wrote, “Mr Sana, the [Lahore] High Court has struck the case down”.

“We were not afraid of you even when we were sitting on opposition benches”, he added.