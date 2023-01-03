Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaf (PTI) on Monday welcomed the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision of granting bail to PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati in a controversial tweets case but emphasised that the case put a question mark on the country’s justice system. Some senior party leaders in their separate remarks underlined that it was now crystal clear how a 75-year-old senator was taken across the country to face over several dozens of FIRs (first information reports) despite being subjected to the worst mental and physical violence. The PTI leaders stated that granting bail to Senator Swati was simply a “partial justice” until those who attempted to break his courage be held accountable. On November 27 last year, the Federal Investigation Agency FIA) had arrested Senator Swati – for the second time in six weeks – after he was booked in a case of alleged highly obnoxious campaign of “intimidating tweets” against Pakistan Army and its senior officials. PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his reaction, said that Swati was finally released and they all, of course, were happy and satisfied about it. “However, it is a question mark on our justice system that how a 75-yearold senior citizen faced hardships to get justice despite being subjected to the worst mental and physical violence.” PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the PTI Senator finally got bail, but he raised the question: Will he get justice? PTI Senior Vice President and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry reacted by saying that “the black mark that the case put on the face of our justice system cannot be washed away.” He said that attempts were made to break the courage of the ‘old lion’, but he stood firm. Former human rights minister and PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari welcomed the news about bail being given to Senator Swati. However, she stated that it was simply a partial justice. “Who will ever give him full justice for speaking the truth about his torturers, especially those behind NROII for cabal of crooks,” she questioned? “He suffered custodial torture, humiliation, blackmail when he along with his wife were stripped of basic human dignity through release of a video,” she added. Dr. Mazari went on to say that as if all that was not enough for “petty men with fragile egos”, he was taken across the country to face over 30 FIRs. When he got relief from them, he was brought back and incarcerated in Islamabad, she also said. She raised the question that who would ever hold those who did this to Senator Swati accountable? Yet unless they were held accountable, there can be no justice for Swati, she added. “As for the pusillanimous Senate Chairman, senators from all parties should hold him accountable for not signing Senator Swati’s production orders,” she said.