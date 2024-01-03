Wednesday, January 03, 2024
5,303 FIRs registered against underage drivers

January 03, 2024
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police registered over 5303 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman. 

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers. 

The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers. 

He said that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.

