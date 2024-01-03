5 years of FATA merger - propaganda vs realities

As FATA merger has completed 5 years, propaganda and conspiracies have started once again for the revival of corrupt old system. A certain group of people with vested political and financial interests including bureaucracy and influential tribal elders are on the forefront in churning out the negative propaganda about FATA merger, specifically focusing on administrative and judicial complexities. Major concerns voiced are; inefficacy of judicial system, corrupt police, increase in crime rate and significant military signature. Let us try to unearth the hidden intentions behind these “so-called” sympathetic voices.
Is the call for revival of old system a sincere endeavour or influenced by self-interests? The truth will be unveiled from the fact that the political and tribal elite used this system as a tool to serve their own interests at the cost of marginalization of common people and satiate their coffers with funds allotted for tribal areas. The Jirga system worked on the concept of “might is right” where intensity of punishment was decided on the basis of strength the particular group of individuals or a tribe enjoyed. The system eulogized the powerful and demonized the weak. As everything has a price, so do elders of Jirga have. They were easily bribed or if someone dared to resist, he was coerced.
The system delivered quick decisions not “justice” to the oppressed. The punishments awarded most of the times were far severe and egregious than the omission committed. It was a Jirga that ruled that two teenage lovers, Bakht Jan, 15, and her boyfriend Rahman, 17, were to be electrocuted to death for bringing dishonour to their community. It was also a Jirga which had issued the orders to kill 13-year-old Naghma after it emerged that she had allegedly attempted to run away with two young men. Women were the biggest victim in this system and were frequently traded as retribution for men’s’ crime with no remorse. This inhumane, uncivilized and fiendish system cannot and should not be restored. A civilized society is nurtured through continuous evolutionary processes and fostered by education and enlightenment, rather than adhering to the harsh traditions of the past.
Now if the judiciary and police are inefficient in Newly Merged Districts, so are they in other areas of Pakistan. One cannot point a finger on system which is otherwise functional worldwide because of the perversity of the people responsible for its implementation. Moreover, Jirga system is still functional in areas where people want it to be with their mutual consensus. However, drawing a comparison, ADR is a much better an alternative as it involves Government officials in addition to tribal elders to keep any transgressions in check by both.
The proclamations about Army’s presence being a negative phenomenon are also misguiding. Almost two decades ago, the tribal belt was a “No-Go Area” for law enforcing elements and was considered a safe haven for criminals and terrorists. Rise in terrorism incidents especially after 9/11 compelled military leadership to act with resolve & conviction and in 2001, Army stepped in to establish the writ of the state on every inch of its homeland. The predicament of discerning between friend and foe forced Army to adopt a cautious approach initially to avoid collateral damage. However, terrorists mistook this restraint as weakness, prompting an escalation in their aggressive actions. In 2009, the worst of any year, 2,586 terrorists, insurgent and sectarian-related incidents were reported, killing 3,021 people and injuring 7,334. It was in this context, Operation Raah-e-Nijaat was launched in June 2009 to clear the area of every terrorist stronghold. The peace and security we enjoy today bears the indelible imprint of dedication and selfless sacrifices of the soldiers and officers. The resistance to Army’s presence is due to curtailment of freedom which these people previously used to have for harbouring terrorists and conducting illegal activities like narco-smuggling and abductions.
The first two phases of counter insurgency operations i.e. clear & hold have been executed flawlessly but the next two phases i.e. build & transfer are still in limbo due to bureaucratic hurdles and procrastination of civil administration. By compulsion, Army has to step in to fill the vacuum left by civilian administration, police and judiciary and this is appreciated widely in these areas. The exploration companies are provided security by security forces. Whereas the native doctors are reluctant to serve in their own land, regular Army medical camps provide free medical check up to thousands of locals. In addition, Army itself is also striving to ameliorate education standards of the youth, because this is the only long term solution to the prevailing issues of terrorism and extremism.
Through civil-military liaison committees, Army is assisting civil administration to disburse fruitions of the merger to far-flung areas. So far, a total of 195 billion rupees have been spent on the development process in the tribal districts. Major developments include, scholarships worth 3 billion 50 crore rupees for the male and female students, establishment of 317 information technology and science laboratories, recruitment of 10,000 new teachers and integration 28,000 Levies and Khasadars into the police force, construction of 2845 sports fields in different tehsils of all tribal districts and provision of solar energy to 300 mosques. During this period, the construction of 441 kilometers of new highways has been completed while 612 kms of old highways have been restored and repaired. A new 1150 km long electricity transmission line has been laid in addition to establishment of 7 new grid stations. Above all, 1,848 small scale industries have been reactivated providing livelihood to thousands of people. Gas and oil exploration ventures have also seen a significant increase where companies like Mari Petroleum and OGDCL have fixed a dedicated quota for employment of locals. The voraciousness of corrupt tribal elite and officials is quite understandable keeping in view reduced leverage for financial misappropriations in current arrangement.
In a nutshell, the call for reviving the old system appears self-serving, rooted in past exploitation. Although corrupt practices are rampant in the current judicial and police systems, the need is to ameliorate the system not to abolish it. In addition, the ADR mechanism offers a viable alternative to Jirga as it has representation of Government officials to keep the venal tribal leaders in check. Despite bureaucratic critiques, infrastructure, small industries, education and health sectors have seen significant improvements. The military’s presence has effectively filled governance voids, providing security, aiding development, and actively addressing critical issues such as healthcare and education, making it a pivotal force in sustaining stability and progress in the region. The convergence of efforts of civil - military is the sine qua non to ensure lasting stability in the Newly Merged Districts.
BY YASTASHEER ABBAS
–The columnist is a freelance writer and a poet, presently pursuing his PhD and can be reached out at pakistanfirst4747@gmail.com