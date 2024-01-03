All welfare activities aimed at serving the masses, says Aleem

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan, visited different areas in his constitu­ency PP 149, in Lahore.

While talking to the citizens he said that apart from vote & elec­tions we have close liaison with the people from the last 20 years and share their joy and grievanc­es all the time. He added that we will take everyone together and make this relationship stronger in future. Abdul Aleem Khan vis­ited Garhi Shahu, Allama Iqbal Road, Burni Road, Jamil Abad, Baghbanpura, Boghiwal, Taizab Ahata, Hope Road, Railway Colo­ny and adjoining areas. It is men­tionable that Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation is rapidly working on the construction of new wash­rooms in 15 Government Schools while 14 dispensaries are also functional in different areas of PP 149. Abdul Aleem Khan said that all these welfare activities are aimed at serving the masses without any discrimination or political affiliation and this ser­vice will continue to continue in the future, as well.

On this occasion, elderly women and citizens expressed their compassion to Abdul Al­eem Khan and prayed for his success and long life. One child also prayed for Abdul Aleem Khan and admired his services in educational institutions. Peo­ple chanted slogans in his favor outside AAKF Dispensary Jamil Abad. Abdul Aleem Khan direct­ed the construction of Mosque and Ablution Hall at Railway School Hope Road while tube well, water filtration plants are already working in this institu­tion. Abdul Aleem Khan directed to ensure tiled bathrooms and install wash basins along with exhaust fans to provide cleanli­ness and best environment to the students. He directed the Foundation to complete this work as soon as possible so that the students can avail this facility on the opening of schools.