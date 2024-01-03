Appellate tribunal judge questions same decision of ROs of different constituencies

Today, while presiding over a single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) election tribunal, Justice Arbab M. Tahir questioned Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, a PTI candidate whose nomination papers were rejected in three Islamabad constituencies, "How can two different ROs from different constituencies give the same word to word order?" In response, Shaheen replied, " Maybe they were given the decision from somewhere else or are like-minded ROs."

Justice Arbab further questioned Shoaib Shaheen, "Can the RO issue verdict on 62-1 f?" Shoaib Shaheen responded, "No, that authority can only be exercised in a court of law."

A candidate's nomination papers can be rejected if the claiming institution, which has determined that the default was intentional, asserts a claim for the amount in question. I was not afforded the chance to settle my obligations or obtain a clearance certificate, Shoaib Shaheen argued.

Saman Mamoon, representing the Election Commission of Pakistan, informed the court that nomination papers can be rejected by ROs if a candidate's liabilities exceed Rs. 10,000. Since Shoaib Shaheen has owned the property for three years, he is obligated to pay the Rs. 65,000 liability on the property. She further argued that candidates for the National Assembly are expected to exhibit diligence and vigilance.

Justice Arbab questioned the ECP attorney, "Can we infer that he was aware of the Rs65,000 in liabilities and refrained from making premeditated payments based on the RO's ruling?" The ECP attorney replied, "Have he been in possession of it for three years and still be unaware of the liabilities?" The judge inquired whether the RO could grant the petitioner additional time to pay the liabilities. In response, the ECP attorney stated that exceptions apply if the petitioner is not informed of the liabilities.

Advocate Niaz Ullah Niazi of the PTI also appeared before the tribunal earlier in the proceeding and informed the court that his nomination papers were rejected on the grounds that he had declared a vehicle in his assets three months prior, but it had not yet been transferred into my name. RO rejected my paper on the grounds that I had misrepresented myself by declaring the vehicle of another individual under my name.

In addition, former Sentaor Syed Zafar Ali Shah was present in court. Justice Arbabd M. Tahir inquired, "Are you contesting independently for elections?" In response, he said, "Yes, I am contesting for elections under the PTI." The judge informed Zafar Ali Shah that he was accused of failing to declare a vehicle in his assets. In response, Zafar Ali Shah stated, "I sold that car three years ago." On Friday, the judge ordered him to appear in court with the transfer documents.

Syed Sibte Haifer Bukhari, a candidate for the Pakistan Peoples Party from Islamabad, also appeared before the tribunal. He informed the court that his nomination papers were rejected on the basis of an unknowable case against him. When the judge inquired whether he had enclosed the FIR with his nomination papers, he responded that the case involved theft which had nothing to do with me.

Several othe candidates appeared before the appellate tribunal at IHC. All the petitions have been consolidated by the judge, who has postponed the hearing until Friday, January 5th.