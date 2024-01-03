Armed Forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that the Armed Forces are fully prepared to thwart any aggression against the country. “The operational prepared­ness of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in in­corporating state-of-the-art weapon systems is highly laudable, substan­tially contributing in ensuring the balance of power in the region,” the army chief said this while addressing an induction and operationalization ceremony held at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force on Tuesday.

COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir at­tended the distinguished ceremony as a chief guest, said a press release issued by the ISPR here.

While emphasizing the signifi­cance of indigenization and human resource development, the COAS wholeheartedly endorsed the PAF’s dedication to technological advance­ments and operational excellence, reassuring that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to thwart any aggression. He also appreciated PAF’s efforts for transportation of relief goods for the victims of Gaza conflict. The ceremony showcased the newly inducted weapon systems and defence assets of the PAF.

During his speech, Air Chief Mar­shal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, highlighted the latest inductions in the PAF’s arsenal comprising J-10C fighter jets, air mobility platforms, modern ra­dars, unmanned aerial systems, loitering ammuni­tion capabilities and Long Range Vectors which have significantly bolstered the aerial defence capabili­ties of the country. He also mentioned that Center of Excellence for Air Mobility & Aviation Safety, College of Air Defence and reinvigoration of Air Power Cen­tre of Excellence alongside operationalization of Na­tional Aerospace Science and Technology Park has provided the PAF the capability to stay abreast with the evolving challenges. He emphasized upon the progress achieved by the PAF in the emerging do­mains of Cyber and Space technologies to ensure an impregnable defence of the country. Following the ceremony, a spectacular airshow was conducted, featuring various PAF fighter jets, training aircraft and UAVs. The chief guest and the attendees later witnessed a static display showcasing the diverse PAF fighter, air mobility and UAV fleet, according to the ISPR. Earlier, upon his arrival at the base, the Chief of Army Staff was received by the PAF chief. A smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to the COAS.