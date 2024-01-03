ATC, local court grant bail to Ali Nawaz Awan

ISLAMABAD - Former MNA from Islam­abad and defected member of PTI Ali Nawaz Awan was granted bail by anti-terror­ism court (ATC) and dis­trict court in Islamabad on Tuesday. Ali Nawaz Awan appeared in court at Fed­eral Judicial Complex (FJC), along with his legal team including Rizwan Akhtar and Sardar Masroof and filed instant application for bail in cases regarding at­tack and vandalism at FJC on March 18, 2023 when former prime minister Imran Khan appeared for a hearing in Toshakhana case. Case was registered at police station (PS) Coun­ter Terrorism Department, Islamabad under 7-ATA along with other FIR’s at PS Ramna. Ali Nawaz Awan was later declared absconder in the said cas­es. The application stated that Awan was wrongfully accused in the cases and couldn’t appear in some of the hearings because of “unavoidable circumstanc­es”. It also stated that pe­titioner had already joined the investigation and still ready to join investiga­tion as and when directed as. Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand after listening to the arguments granted bail to Ali Nawaz Awan against surety bonds of Rs. 50,000 and adjourned the hearing till January 10th. Meanwhile, Judicial Magis­trate Abdul Ghafoor Kakar, hearing Ali Nawaz pleas for bail regarding 11 FIR’s lodged against him, ap­proved application for bail against Rs 20,000 surety bonds and adjourned the hearing till January 10.