'Bat' symbol case: PHC reserves verdict on ECP’s plea

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a review plea filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the January 26 single-member bench order on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) electoral ‘bat’ symbol and intra-party polls.

On December 26, the high court announced the verdict on PTI’s petition challenging the ECP’s verdict, which had stripped PTI of using the ‘bat’ symbol.

A single-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Khan conducted a hearing.

Advocate Anwar and Barrister Gohar Khan represented the PTI in this case.

Advocate Anwar said that the PHC announced its verdict on December 26, however, it has not yet been implemented.

“The political parties, in the court, said that they stand with the Election Commission,” said Anwar.

“Can the ECP approach the court against the high court’s ruling?” questioned PTI’s lawyer.

“Did your party file any contempt case in this matter?” asked Justice Khan. He further said that the PTI wants the ECP to conduct free and fair elections.

The court then reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

ECP verdict

On December 2, the ECP had nullified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s intra-party elections, for the third time since last year, declaring the PTI ineligible for obtaining its traditional electoral symbol of ‘bat’.

In its verdict, the ECP said, “So keeping in view the clear mandate of Elections Act 2017 – it is held that PTI has not complied with our directions rendered therein order dated 23rd November, 2023 and failed to hold intra-party election in accordance with PTI prevailing Constitution 2019 and Elections Act 2017, and Election Rules, 2017. Therefore, the certificate dated 4th December, 2023 and Form-65 filed by the alleged chairman, is hereby regretted and rejected accordingly”.

PTI had challenged the ECP verdict in Peshawar High Court.

PTI’s intraparty elections, in which Barrister Gohar Khan was elected as chairman of the party, were held on December 2.

The polls had drawn a sharp criticism as estranged PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar announced that he would challenge the entire process. He had alleged that the PTI had carried out a selection process aimed at throwing out party workers to give the reins to a few lawyers.