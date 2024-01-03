Bilawal reaches Lahore, set to chair CEC meeting today

LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in the provincial capital on Tuesday to participate in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting scheduled for today. Taking place at Bilawal House, Lahore, the meeting, to be presided over by Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari, will address the overall political situation in the coun­try, covering topics such as the PPP manifesto and the election campaign for the upcoming February 8 polls. The gathering will include the partici­pation of senior PPP leaders.

Additionally, Bilawal is set to deliver an address at a workers’ convention at Adda Plot, Raiwind Road. During this event, the former provincial minister and PML-N leader Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor is expected to declare his al­legiance to the PPP. Also, according to party sources, Bilawal will personally select candidates for provincial seats in NA-127, and a list of party candidates from other constituencies in Lahore will be presented for his consideration and shortlisting. Former President Asif Ali Zardari is anticipated to arrive in Lahore today to co-chair the meeting with Bilawal Bhutto, indicating a high level of involvement from the party’s top leadership in the strategic decisions leading up to the upcoming elections.