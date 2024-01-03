Wednesday, January 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Birth anniversary of veteran actor Lehri observed

Birth anniversary of veteran actor Lehri observed
Agencies
January 03, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

ISLAMABAD-The 104th birth anniversary of famous comedy actor Safeerullah Siddiqui‚ popularly known as Lehri was observed on Tuesday. Born in Kanpur on January 2, 1929‚ he moved to Karachi after partition and began working as a stenotypist during his teenage years. Side by side‚ after completing his hours at the office‚ he would make ends meet by selling hosiery items. His big break came in the 1950s‚ when director Sheikh Lateef cast him in his film Anokhi. After bagging the role of a comedian in the film‚ Siddiqui was christened Lehri‚ the name that became his identity during his four decade career in the film industry. Out of the 225 films that Lehri acted during his career‚ his comic roles in “Mera Ghar Meri Jannat”‚ “Tasvir”‚ “Tum Salamat Raho”‚ “Ishara”, “Nai Laila Naya Majnon”‚ “Tum Milay Pyaar Mila”, “Bahadur”, “Saiqa”‚ “Naukar” and “Zameer” won him outstanding appreciation and fame. While the vast majority of Lehri’s roles were in Urdu films‚ the actor also worked in some Punjabi productions. Despite not having played the lead role as a film’s hero, since the comedian’s role is usually a smaller one, Lehri found his place in the hearts of millions of his admirers. He won the Nigar Award 12 times for various films between 1964 and 1986. Lehri died on September 13, 2012 in Karachi‚ at the age of 83.

Yasir Arafat backs emerging talent for upcoming New Zealand tour 

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1704169201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024